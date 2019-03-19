Jobs at risk as Chichester store goes into administration

Jobs have been put at risk in Chichester as the owners of a stationary store announced the company has gone into administration.

Office Outlet, formerly Staples, has a branch in Portfield Retail Park, among another 89 across the UK. As many as 1,200 jobs are at risk across the country, the BBC has reported.

A message on the company's website said: "Richard Michael Hawes and Daniel Francis Butters were appointed Joint Administrators of SUK Retail Limited t/a Office Outlet and SUK Oldco Limited (“the Companies”) on 18 March 2019.

"The affairs, business and property of the Companies are managed by the Joint Administrators. The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Companies and contract without personal liability."