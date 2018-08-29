Landlords need new licences says Chichester District Council

Chichester District Council is advising landlords to apply for a new licence.

A statement from the council said that landlords must apply for a House in Multiple Occupation licence before October 1 or risk being subject to council enforcement action.

The new requirement applies to landlords who are renting out a property occupied by five or more people who are unrelated, and who share kitchen and bathroom facilities. Licence holders must also ensure fire risks are identified. Previously only properties of three or more storeys with five or more occupants required a licence.

Councillor Jane Kilby, cabinet member for housing at Chichester District Council, said the news standards have been anticipated for ‘a while’ and were being put in place to improve housing conditions and ensure people are living in ‘safe and appropriate accommodation’.

She said: “We want to make sure that landlords are aware of this new legislation so that they can get their application in to us in plenty of time before 1 October.”

For more information call the environmental housing team on 01243 534570.