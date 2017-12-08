Large Turkish restaurant plan in Chichester

A restaurant seating up to 126 people is planned for a vacant shop in Market Road.

Turquoise Kitchen would take over the empty unit to the left of The Riders Guild and part of the floor above.

Plans submitted this week are for a change of use from retail to restaurant usage for the let, which has been vacant for at least a year.

The shop falls within the secondary retail area of the city, where non-retail space usage is capped at 75 per cent, rather than the 25 per cent cap in the very centre of the city.

A planning statement listed trading hours from 8am to 11pm Monday to Thursday with two additional trading hours on Friday and Saturday nights and from 9.30am to 11pm on Sundays.

Turquoise Kitchen have two other branches in the UK, but none in the south east.

Details under planning reference 17/03352/FUL.

What do you think? Email letters@chiobserver.co.uk