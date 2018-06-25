Lunchbox café reopens in Chichester

The Lunchbox café reopens today in Cooper Street, off South Street.

It follows the closure of the eatery’s outlet St Johns Street last Friday, after six years trading at the building.

Owner Joanne Price said the shop had to move due to redevelopment at the site, which has also led to clothing store Dartagnan moving earlier this month.

She said: “After more than 40 years of trading in Chichester we are lucky enough to have built up a regular and loyal customer base and are very grateful for their continued support.”

The new shop is open for business in Cooper Street, near Confucius restaurant.