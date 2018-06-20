M&S not taking House of Fraser site in Chichester

Marks and Spencer has this week told the Observer it has no plans to take over the city’s House of Fraser site in West Street.

House of Fraser is due to shut the 69,313 sqft Chichester store in early 2019. Primark has refused to comment on whether it is interested in the site.

It comes as MP Gillian Keegan said she met with the chairman of House of Fraser, Frank Slevin, in Parliament and asked about why the Chichester store had been selected for closure particularly after being refurbished in 2016.

In her column to the Observer, she wrote: “He advised that they had concerns about the location of the store being on the edge of the city, and although the store was profitable in 2017 it was not on track to be profitable in 2018.

“I will have follow up discussions to understand how the closure will be managed and what will be done to support the staff.”

