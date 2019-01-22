Mystery as popular Midhurst restaurant closes suddenly

Mystery surrounds the sudden closure of the popular Seven Fish restaurant in Midhurst’s North Street.

At 11am this morning (Tuesday), notices were put up on the front door and windows announcing ‘We are sorry but this business is now closed’.

The Hampshire based Reach for the Stars group opened the restaurant in 2009 under its ‘Seven Fish’ brand. The 70 cover restaurant was previously owned by Loch Fyne.

Reach For The Stars was founded in 2004 by Steve Cropper and David Stanton. David has been a high profile businessman in Midhurst taking a leading role with the town’s Town Team Community Interest Company.

There was shock in the town at the sudden closure of the popular bar and restaurant.

Town council chairman Mark Purves said: “This is a blow to the economic vibrance of the town. It is a key bar and restaurant location and hopefully we will see it open again soon.”