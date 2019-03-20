New Chichester Lidl to open next year

A new Lidl in Chichester will open early next year, the district council has said.

Works are beginning this week on the 23,000 square feet development in Barnfield Drive which will replace the existing Lidl store in Portfield Way.

The two-acre site off Westhampnett Road is owned by Chichester District Council and is being developed in conjunction with Brookhouse Group Limited.

Deputy chief executive of Chichester District Council, Paul Over, says: “We are really excited to see this next stage of the development proceed. It continues the success of the previous phase on Barnfield Drive and will create many new jobs.

“The development also brings this unused land back into use and will help generate vital income for Chichester District Council. This will go into protecting frontline services for residents across the district and ensure financial stability for the council.”

The supermarket will be accessed via a new roundabout which will be built close to the junction with Church Road.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, James Mitchell, said: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now in a position to break the ground and start the build. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”