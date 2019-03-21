New craft beer pub to open in Chichester

A new craft beer pub will be opening in Chichester in April this year, it has been announced.

Big Smoke Brew Co announced it had taken over the management of The Hole in the Wall in St Martin's Street earlier this month and, following a refurbishment, will open its doors in April.

The pub will host a range of its own beers and beers from other breweries.

The brewery tweeted earlier this month: "NEW PUB ALERT! Beer lovers of Chichester, we are excited to announce Big Smoke Brew is taking over the management of a new pub, The Hole in the Wall on St Martin's Street today.

"The pub is currently closed for refurbishment but will be reopening in April..."

There are currently three other pubs owned by Big Smoke Brew Co in Surbiton, Weybridge, and Kingston.