New jobs at Rolls-Royce in Chichester

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has teamed up with a recruiter company to bring in more temporary workers to meet the ‘continued demand for luxury motor vehicles across the world’.

The partnership between Gi Group UK and Rolls-Royce will make available new roles across all skilled production areas including Wood, Leather, Assembly, Test & Finish, Paint and Logistics.

A Gi Group UK spokesman said: “These roles will be based at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Head Office and state of the art manufacturing site at Goodwood.

“All applicants will undergo intensive training before hand-building the company’s model family members, including Phantom, Ghost, Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan.”

The company said these ‘on-going temporary roles’ will also offer successful candidates the opportunity to develop specialist skills with one of the world’s ‘most prestigious luxury brands’.

Paul Smith, managing director of operations at Gi Group UK, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone experienced in the automotive industry or indeed individuals who may have worked in specialist local industries such as yacht building.

“These are ongoing roles, providing regular hours and fantastic rates of pay as well as other benefits including personal bonus potential, 20 per cent shift premium on certain shifts, a subsidised restaurant and many others too.”

Carl Pope, logistics quality technician, gave an insight into what it is like to work for Gi Group UK at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

He said: “These roles offer a great opportunity to anyone wanting to develop.

“Gi Group provides ongoing encouragement and support and helps its employees to develop their career within Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“It’s really motivating to know that your progression and that of your colleagues is so openly supported.”

Gi Group UK said interviews can be booked immediately and anyone who is interested is asked to email rrmc@gigroup.com or call 01243 384000.

For more information visit www.gigroupuk.com.

