New Lidl store approved for Chichester

A bigger Lidl site has been approved, just around the corner from the discount retailer’s current store in Chichester.

Planning permission has been granted for the 2,125sqm store in Westhampnett Road, with a new roundabout access opposite Church Lane.

The chain has previously confirmed it intends to move to the new site from its existing location in Portfield Way.

It means Lidl is the first retailer confirmed for Phase 2 of the Barnfield Drive retail park development between Westhampnett Road and Chichester Crematorium.

Details in the plans, named phase 2A, include 133 parking spaces and the intent to finish building the roundabout access by mid-2019.

