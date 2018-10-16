New Oxfam shop planned for Chichester

Oxfam is applying to create a second shop in the city in East Street.

Number 36, between the Body Shop and the former Zest for Taste shop, would undergo minor structural alterations to design a new sales area on the ground floor and storage on the first floor.

A micro-lift would be installed to help bring goods from one floor to the other and a toilet area would be removed under the plans, submitted to Chichester District Council.

The charity has an existing shop in South Street.

See application reference 18/02201/FUL