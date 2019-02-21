Notice confirms permanent closure of Chichester store

Solutions Inc's Chichester store has confirmed its permanent closure, adding to a growing list of high street stores to shut down.

A customer notice on the computer shop window in South Street reads: "This store is now closed. We apologise for any inconvenience.

Sign on the store window

"For all warranty enquiries please visit support.apple.com/uk."

Solutions Inc. operates across the South East, providing repair services for Apple products and sells a range of tech goods from brands including Apple, Sonos, Beats, Bose and Sphero. It has stores in Guildford, St. Albans, Chichester, Chelmsford, Bournemouth and Hove.

It comes after Chichester's HMV closed with 'immediate effect' earlier this month and House of Fraser shut its doors for the last time at the end of January.

FRP Advisory LLP, Solution Inc's professional representation, were approached for comment. Read its response here.

