Pia in Chichester shuts

Jewellery store Pia has today closed on Chichester’s high street.

The popular East Street jewellers shut on Friday and is part of the national company’s decision to go online only.

It comes after Pret A Manger submitted a planning application in November for its coffee shop next-door to expand into the unit, then occupied by Pia, to create a sandwich shop and extra seating.

At the time Pia’s manager told the Observer she knew of no plans to close the 81 East Street store.

A statement on Pia’s website reads: “In recent weeks we have decided to focus on our online and mail order activity and as a result we have closed our shops.

“You will find all your Pia favourites online and be the first to see our colourful new Spring 18 collection, which will launch in the next few weeks.”

It added: “Our Customer Service team are always happy to answer any questions you may have, please contact service@piajewellery.com or call 01946 818134.”