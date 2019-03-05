Pledge to support local business underway a £2million project finishes

A £2million project funding six new industrial units aiming to boost local business is complete and open.

The units, which are opened in Ravenna Point in Terminus Road, form part of Chichester District Council's pledge to support local business and has already seen a new tenant move in.

Ross Seddon, Director for Quantum Electrical Distribution Ltd; Tony Jenner, Managing Director of Quantum Electrical Distribution Ltd; Councillor Tony Dignum, Leader of Chichester District Council and Cabinet Member for Growth and Place; Alan Gregory, Project Manager for Estates at Chichester District Council; and Jane Hotchkiss, Director for Growth and Place at Chichester District Council.

Four of the units are still available to lease and two have already been taken up by Crawley company

Leader of Chichester District Council, Tony Dignum said he was 'delighted' the project is ready adding: "We are very pleased to welcome the first tenant, Quantum Electrical Distribution Ltd. the company is looking to expand and has chosen Chichester as its second location.

"The site will provide modern and high quality space for trade type businesses and will also provide employment for young people. Ravenna Point follows the opening of the Enterprise Centre last year, also situated in Terminus Road. The centre is aimed at helping start-up, small and medium sized businesses and there is already excellent take-up of the units."

Quantum Electrical Distribution will employ 13 people at their new site. Managing Director Tony Jenner said: "With the rapid expansion of the Quantum Brand, Quantum are very please and proud to continue our growth and success in the ever developing city of Chichester.

"The location of Chichester was chosen by Quantum for our second branch due to its buoyant local business activity, historical presence and great connections to the A27 and neighbouring towns and cities namely Bognor Regis and Portsmouth."

Each unit at Ravenna Point will provide between 230 and 300 square metres of floor space, plus the potential to add a mezzanine floor, at a tenants discretion.

There will also be the option for each business to dedicate some space to a trade counter area.

Councillor Tony Dignum added: "Because the site is owned by the district council, the rental income will go towards helping us provide key services for our residents. This site will add to our portfolio of business accommodation, allowing us to offer a variety of options for local businesses. As well as the Enterprise Centre, we also offer other options at the Woodruff Centre in Terminus Road and the St James’ Trading Estate.”