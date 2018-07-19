Public meeting to be held on future of shopping in Chichester

A meeting is to be held to discuss the future of Chichester as a thriving shopping centre.

The meeting has been called by Chichester City Council and Chichester BID, who have been working together to develop joint ways of addressing some of the issues facing traders and residents.

The event coincides with the final seven days of Independence Month, which aims to promote the city’s independent businesses.

Colin Hicks, chairman of the BID will be joined by the city council’s planning chairman Jane Kilby, to discuss the A Future For Shopping in Chichester project.

Monday’s public information session is designed for concerned citizens and business owners so they can discuss what steps are being taken to secure the city’s future.

The slow drip of closures this year, leading up to the proposed closure of the House of Fraser, has raised questions about what the city centre will look like in future.

In his talk, Mr Hicks will outline the national picture and where Chichester fits into this, before moving on to an analysis of where the city could be heading and how both locals and businesses could best work together to keep it open for business in the years to come.

Mr Hicks said: “Both the authorities and the BID, indeed as well as this paper, are in agreement that there is no need to talk the city down at all, rather the reverse.”

The free public talk, followed by a question and answer session. This event will be held from 6pm to 7.30pm on Monday, July 23 in the Old Court Room at the Council House on North Street. Due to limited capacity, entry will be on a first come first served basis. If it’s a complete sell-out the talk will be available online and a second session organised for those who missed out.