Residents clash with developer over Emsworth homes

Frustrations have been aired over a proposed development of 49 new homes.

Councillors and residents packed into Havant Borough Council’s development consultation forum on Tuesday night, to discuss the potential development, off Westwood Close, Emsworth.

More than 80 residents packed into the Public Service Plaza for the meeting

The site, which was earmarked in the council’s draft local plan, contains a public footpath and sits next to the River Ems. Between 30 and 40 per cent would be affordable housing.

Charles Ashe from the Emsworth Residents’ Association said: “The main reason we are opposing this proposal is that the council’s local plan has more than enough sites to fulfil their housing obligations, so this isn’t needed. “There is also the green issue of the corridor between Emsworth and Westborne, because there won’t be any greenery left if this goes through.

John Harvey, 76, of Westwood Close. He said: “My partner and I have lived here for 33 years. We are concerned about the traffic that will be caused once people have moved in, as well as the traffic that will be coming in as the work is being done.

Ian Wallace, director at the developer Hampshire Homes, said: “We are here not only to show our plans but to listen to the residents – that is the key for us.

A public exhibition is due to take place in February, date to be set, with a formal planning application submitted after that.