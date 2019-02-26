Residents report loss of water in Chichester district after main is damaged

Selsey residents are reporting a loss of their water supply this afternoon because of a damaged main, Portsmouth Water has confirmed

According to several posts on social media, people in East Beach, Hanover Close, Burlington, Lingfield Way, Gainsborough Drive and Kingsway have been affected.

News

News

A Portsmouth Water spokesman said contractors from a different company have damaged a 6” main.

He added: "We sent a network technician to area who has re-pressurised the main so any properties affected should see start water pressure gradually return to normal. We have a maintenance team on their way to repair."

Have you been affected? Let us know on our Facebook page or call 01243 534166.