Residents report loss of water in Chichester district after main is damaged

Selsey residents are reporting a loss of their water supply this afternoon because of a damaged main, Portsmouth Water has confirmed

According to several posts on social media, people in East Beach, Hanover Close, Burlington, Lingfield Way, Gainsborough Drive and Kingsway have been affected.

A Portsmouth Water spokesman said contractors from a different company have damaged a 6” main.

He added: "We sent a network technician to area who has re-pressurised the main so any properties affected should see start water pressure gradually return to normal. We have a maintenance team on their way to repair."

