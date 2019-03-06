Rhythm 'n' Blues Festival planned for Priory Park in Chichester

A 'Food with Rhythm 'n' Blues Festival' is being planned this summer in Chichester's Priory Park.

Market Square Group Ltd is applying for a licence to sell alcohol and play live and recorded music at the three-day event from Friday July 12 to Sunday July 14 this year.

A notice on its website reads: "We are delighted to be hosting the brand new Chichester Food with Rhythm 'n' Blues Festival in Priory Park.

"With demographics and precedence set by previous events in Chichester we are confident that this event bringing together a Food & RnB Festival will be a success.

"We look forward to welcoming an enthusiastic public to this family friendly environment in Priory Park which is well established for hosting large events.

"This event will be ticketed, with a nominal cost to cover the entertainment line-up."

It comes after news the organisers of this year's ice rink, which also had a license for recorded music and alcohol, were putting Priory Park as their preferred location for an event this year.

Read more: Ice rink organisers want to return to Priory Park in Chichester