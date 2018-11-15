Rolls-Royce factory tour for Midhurst Rother College students

Pupils from Midhurst Rother College had the opportunity to visit Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Goodwood today for a special behind the scenes tour.

The Year 9 Design and Technology students were given an insider look at the customer journey, from commissioning a purchase to viewing the model on the production line.

Tyler Moth was invited by Richard Carter, global director of communications for Rolls-Royce and chair of governors at Midhurst Rother College to take the front seat of a 1954 Silver Dawn.

A very delighted Tyler Moth was invited by Richard Carter, global director of communications for Rolls-Royce and chair of governors at Midhurst Rother College to take the front seat of a 1954 Silver Dawn.

The group’s tour, usually reserved for clients, also included being shown how the cars are made, with examples of the expertise of the luxury car brand’s craftspeople at work in the wood and leather departments.

Rolls-Royce is also building a new car park in Westhampnett with provision for the March CE Primary School.

READ MORE: Rolls-Royce announces 200 new jobs in Chichester