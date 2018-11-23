Rolls-Royce hosts gala dinner in aid of Pallant House Gallery’s Coach House Project

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars hosted an exclusive gala dinner on Saturday in aid of a £5million project at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery.

The event, held at the car manufacturer’s base at Goodwood, was attended by 160 guests from across the art world, Sussex elites and beyond, and featured a special performance by the Glyndebourne Opera Company.

Rupert Toovey of Toovey's Auctioneers. Coach House Project event, hosted by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Pallant House Gallery used the evening to announce its Coach House Project, for which £5million needs to be raised.

The project to mark the gallery’s 40th anniversary will continue its legacy of working with distinctive buildings, adding a third element to the Coach House

The building is already an architectural hybrid of a Grade I listed Queen Anne townhouse and a contemporary wing added in 2006 that was designed by Long & Kentish in association with Colin St John Wilson, the architect of the British Library.

Funding of £300,000 for the first phase of the Coach House Project has been granted by Arts Council England.

Caroline Greenhalgh, co-chairman of the Rolls-Royce Committee and her husband Scott. Coach House Project event, hosted by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Refreshments served celebrated the local produce and entreprenuership in Sussex, including Nyetimber English sparkling wine, Chilgrove Gin, Fevertree tonics, with servives from Arthur and Albert Florists and Philip Haddow Electrical.

Rupert Toovery of Toovey’s Fine Art and Antiques Auctioneers conducted a live auction alongside a silent auction of gifts from holidays to artworks, donated by sponsors.

Notable guests included Lady Nicholas Gordon Lennox, president of Pallant House Gallery, as well as the gallery’s chairman John Booth and director Simon Martin and Glyndebourne’s executive chairman Gus Christie.