Rolls Royce Motor Cars to support families through charity

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has chosen Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur as its House Charity for 2019.

Employees at the luxury car manfacturer’s Goodwood base vote for a charity each year to be supported through a number of initiatives.

The goal of Home-Start is to support families through challenging times and help them to have a happier and more stable home for their young children.

One Rolls-Royce colleague nominated the charity for a very special reason. Phil Gregory, leathershop associate, has regularly volunteered for Home‑Start and has seen the positive impact the organisation has had in the local community.

Phil said: “I have supported Home-Start for a number of years. Their valuable work enriches the lives of young children and families in our local area, and as a result, our wider community as a whole.

“I am proud to be a Home-Start volunteer and look forward to working with them as the new Rolls-Royce House Charity.”

Catherine Hobson, business development manager at Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur said: “Home-Start is delighted to be the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars House Charity for 2019.

“Home-Start supports local families going through challenging times and demand is stronger than ever.

“We have more families with under fives needing support than we currently have resources for, and demand is increasing.

“We have an ambition of supporting 170 families with over 400 children this year. Our volunteers make a tangible difference to the lives of parents to ensure the best start in life for their children.”

Andrew Ball, head of corporate relations, heritage and philanthropy at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said: “Rolls-Royce is proud to be making a long-standing and positive contribution in our local community by supporting local charities.

“Our employees go to great lengths to support the House Charity every year and we look forward to seeing what creative initiatives they come up with for Home-Start in 2019.”