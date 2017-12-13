Rolls-Royce promotes road safety

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars welcomed the team from the Sussex Safer Road Partnership to the home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood yesterday (December 12).

The world’s leading luxury manufacturer invited the partnership to install its road safety roadshow above the production line to allow all 2000 employees on site to take part.

The Sussex Safer Road Partnership is a collective that brings together teams from Sussex Police, East and West Sussex County Councils, East and West Sussex Fire and Rescue services, Brighton and Hove City Council and Highways England.

The partnership uses its combined expertise to make the roads a safer environment for all road users, with the aim of significantly reducing life-changing injuries and eliminating fatalities.

Andrew Ball, corporate relations manager at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “We were delighted to welcome the team from the Sussex Safer Road Partnership.

“We work closely with all the emergency services, with a particular focus on road safety, and were keen for all of our employees to have the opportunity to meet the team and ask questions.”

Sergeant Badman, of the Sussex Police roads policy unit, said: “The aim of today’s event was to provide Rolls-Royce employees with road safety advice for all forms of transport.

“As one of the largest employers in the area, the company was keen to work with the Sussex Safer Road Partnership and the local community to minimise the

impact of employees commuting to and from work.

“The partnership is delighted to support this ongoing initiative.”