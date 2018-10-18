Rolls-Royce welcomes apprentice Class of 2018

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has welcomed 23 talented young people onto its Apprenticeship Programme for 2018 – the largest single intake in the award-winning

scheme’s history.

The new recruits will spend between two and four years experiencing all aspects of manufacturing at the home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood.

They will spend time in assembly, leathershop, parts quality and total vehicle quality management, learning and developing the skills required to build the best cars in the world.

Alongside their practical training, the apprentices will participate in nationally-recognised further and higher education courses.

The apprenticeship programme at Rolls-Royce is one of the most prestigious, sought-after and successful of its kind in Britain.

Since its launch in 2006 more than 100 candidates have completed this remarkable professional and personal journey, going from total beginner to confident, highly-skilled specialist.

The vast majority are still with the company, many in senior technical and supervisory roles. This year’s programme began with a special welcome event for the new apprentices and their families.

The occasion included a presentation ceremony for the seven apprentices who completed their training this summer.

Helen Cordell, specialist apprentice and employee training manager said: “The ‘Class of 2018’ includes school-leavers and more mature people from all over the country.

“We’re delighted to welcome one young man who was inspired by his older brother’s experience as a Rolls-Royce Apprentice and wanted to follow into his footsteps.

“They are a diverse group with a huge variety of backgrounds, education and previous experience: what unites them is their shared passion for our brand, and a genuine excitement about the unique and wonderful adventure ahead.”

Jon Drinkwater, who was among those collecting his certificate and trophy for completing his training, and is now working as a measurement specialist, said: “It’s been an incredible experience. I’m amazed by how focused and goal-oriented everyone is here.

“The attention to detail and the level of precision that goes into our work is unbelievable.

“It’s been an honour to work with Rolls-Royce and I can’t wait to continue my journey here.”

As well as taking on a record number of apprentices, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is providing industrial placements, lasting from six to 12 months, for more than 100 university students.

The company also runs a highly successful graduate programme, with new positions made available every year.

Recruitment for the Apprentice ‘Class of 2019’ will commence in January – details will be published on www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com.

