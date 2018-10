Roly's Fudge shop confirmed it would be moving to East Street.

The owners of the shop, which has been based in Cathedral Courtyard Southgate for nearly two years, confirmed it would be moving into 56a East Street, opposite H&M, 'within a week'.

Changes to the area were announced in August with Pushka Fashion Boutique announcing it would be moving out and Coffee Lab announcing its plans to expand into Roly's Fudge next door. Read More here: Changes due for Cathedral Courtyard shops