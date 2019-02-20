Rustington and Chichester superstores launch recruitment drives

A major supermarket with stores in Chichester and Rustington is launching a recruitment drive.

Aldi, the UK's 5th largest supermarket, is looking for 20 store assistants for its stores in Chichester's Barnfield Drive and Rustington's Manor Retail Park.

Aldi in Rustington. Pic: Google Streetview

The supermarket said its continued popularity and growth would provide a 'welcome boost' to the local economy.

Ben Shotter, regional managing director at Aldi, said: “As Aldi’s popularity and increased demand for Aldi’s award-winning product continues to grow, we’re in a great position to create a number of opportunities in the Chichester and Rustington area.

“We are looking for applicants who have great customer service skills and can thrive in a fast-paced environment, to help us continue the great work we do here at Aldi and ensure our customers return each week. As an award-winning employer, Aldi offers fantastic benefits, from competitive pay, a fantastic working environment and an abundance of progression opportunities for its colleagues. We are invested in every colleague’s long term career development to ensure our teams feel engaged, challenged and motivated.”

An Aldi spokesman said the chain was targeting hardworking and enthusiastic candidates for till operation, stock management and merchandising - with a six-week training period.

Roles are available from 15 to 30 hours a week, with salaries starting at £9.10 per hour, rising to £10.41 per hour.

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found on Aldi’s recruitment website: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.