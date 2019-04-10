Shut Chichester bar says it will reopen soon

A Chichester venue shut suddenly this week but a sign says it will be reopening soon.

The Belle Isle, in Chapel Street, has not opened its doors today (Wednesday April 10) but a sign on the front door of the bar says it will reopen on Wednesday, without specifying a date.

The sign in the window of the Chapel Street bar

The news comes as the bar's Southsea venue suddenly announced its closure today.

The sign on the door of the Chichester venue reads: "Unfortunately we are closed today. This is due to essential maintenance work. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Normal service will resume Wednesday."

It does not make clear whether the bar has been affected by Southsea's unexpected closure.

A sign in the window of the Southsea venue said: "We're sorry to say we've had to close our doors but we would like to say a big thank you to all our loyal customers throughout the years."