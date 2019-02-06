Tangmere's post office to close at the end of the month

A closing date for Tangmere’s One Stop, along with the village’s Post Office, has now been announced.

In August 2018, the Observer reported that the Post Office was 'committed’ to keeping a Post Office in the area but confirmed the facility within the shop was set to close in six months’ time.

Providing an update this week, a Post Office spokesperson said: “The Postmaster for Tangmere has resigned and the premises, that we do not own, will be withdrawn from Post Office use from Saturday February 16 at 5.30pm.

"The shop, where the branch is based, is also closing. The nearest alternative branches are at Melbourne Road and Chichester.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Tangmere Post Office."

In its statement, the company said it is 'working hard to restore a post office' in the area.

It added: "We understand how important a post office is to a community and we would like to reassure customers that we are working hard to restore a post office in that area.

"Any retailer or small business owner interested in running the Post Office and incorporating it into their business should visit https://runapostoffice.co.uk/ or email NTquestions@postoffice.co.uk.”

When the announcement was first made nearly six months ago, a spokesman for One Stop said it was not a decision 'taken lightly'.

It added: “We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to close our Tangmere One Stop store on Tangmere Road.

“Our priority is to explain to colleagues what this announcement means for them and wherever possible, we will offer them alternative roles with One Stop.

“We would like to thank all our customers who have shopped in our store.”