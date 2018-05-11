The Range confirms Chichester opening date

Homeware giant The Range has today confirmed an opening date for its new Chichester store.

It is currently converting the former BHS store opposite Sainsbury’s in Westhampnett Road outside of the city centre.

Today a spokesman said: “I am delighted to inform you that we now have a confirmed opening date for The Range in Chichester as Friday, August 24.”

The spokesman added that more information about the new store will be released in the next couple of weeks.

The Range has more than 150 stores nationwide and sells home and garden products to DIY and art supplies.

The Rang is also planning to open in Bognor Regis, details here: https://www.bognor.co.uk/news/exclusive-look-at-the-range-and-lidl-plans-for-bognor-1-8314007