The Range staying silent on plans for old BHS store

Retail giant The Range has continued its silence over plans for the former BHS building, adding to confusion over the future of the Chichester site.

Activity has been reported at the large unit, next to Sainsbury’s in Westhampnett Road, which has been empty for more than a year.

The Range has permission to build a home and garden store there, but is also interested in a Bognor site and has not answered Observer comment requests.

People have been suggesting alternative uses for the site they would like instead, with one person suggesting an ice rink would be popular.