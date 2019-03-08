These are 13 of the best jobs on offer at Gatwick airport right now
Gatwick airport has a multitude of exciting positions currently up for grabs, so whether you are looking for a change in direction or for something a little bit different, there’s plenty to choose from.
1. Full Time Stylist - Karen Millen
These roles would be ideal for someone who loves fashion, as they will need to maintain knowledge of KM products, services, fashion trends and garment care. https://bit.ly/2VF02OZ