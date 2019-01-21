This is what you can expect to earn in Chichester for the most popular jobs
How does your actual salary compare to the average for your job title in the local area of Chichester?
Here are the most common job types in Chichester with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.
The average annual salary for an account manager in Chichester is 28,252 pounds - compared to a national average of 35,975 pounds (Source: adzuna)
The average annual salary for an administrator in Chichester is 22,577 pounds - compared to a national average of 28,077 pounds (Source: adzuna)
The average annual salary for an IT tutor in Chichester is 67,200 pounds - compared to a national average of 65,245 pounds (Source: adzuna)
The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Chichester is 24,000 pounds - compared to a national average of 38,210 pounds (Source: adzuna)
