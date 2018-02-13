Two more shops look set to close in Chichester

Another shop looks set to leave Chichester high street.

Closing down signs have appeared in the windows of women’s clothing store East in South Street.

The national chain went into administration in January.

Staff said they did not know when the store would close.

Administrators FRP Advisory has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, a ‘shop to let’ sign has appeared outside crystal jewellery store Swarovski in East Street.

Staff said the international company was in negotiation with the landlord with the lease set to expire in April this year.

They said the company wants to remain in Chichester and might look for a bigger premises in the high street.

Swarovski has been approached for comment.