Village Friends thank The Co-op in Yapton, Cook in Chichester and Pole Fitness in Bognor Regis for supporting spring lunch
A successful spring lunch at Barnham Community Hall for around 20 elderly clients was the first of three events to be organised by Village Friends this year, thanks to the generous support of the community.
Co-ordinator Elizabeth Folman said: “The spring lunch and a quiz was an opportunity to renew friendships from previous events and was enjoyed by everyone. A fundraising showcase event staged by Pole Fitness n Bognor Regis, the donation of Easter eggs from The Co-op in Yapton and the continued generosity of Cook in Chichester have all enabled this to happen.”
Village Friends hosts a successful spring lunch at Barnham Community Hall. Picture: Meg Brackley