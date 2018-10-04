Were you at Emsworth's Big Feast Weekend?

The jewel in the crown of Emsworth’s culinary calendar has proved a very tasty so far - but it comes to a close this weekend.

The Big Feast Weekend saw venues transformed between Friday and Sunday for the centrepiece of the town’s popular Food Fortnight.

Apple pressing in Emsworth / Picture by Keith Woodland

On Saturday, visitors to Emsworth Community Centre united for an ale of a time as the annual Beer, Cider and Wine Festival made its third outing.

Organised by WemsFest, it boasted a roster of 30 award-winning and local tipples, sampled by more than 200 drinkers from Hampshire and beyond.

Fred Bristow, from Bedhampton, was one of many charmed by barley wine Ripper as it made its festival debut – hailing from the Green Jack Brewery in Suffolk.

Measuring in at 8.5 per cent, it was the fixture’s strongest – but went down a treat for the 73-year-old and his wife Valerie. “This was the first beer I tried this year, but it’s so good I’ve stuck with it all day and had four pints,” he said.

In St Peter’s Square and the South Street car park on Saturday, shoppers were able to browse around a range of farmers’ market stalls and taste local produce that businesses were taking the chance to showcase. Live music was also staged.

There was real community spirit shining through on Sunday for Apple Pressing Day.

Families went along to see their apples turned into bottled juice.

Tom and Marie Stable took along their five-year-old daughter Maisie, who said: “I loved it. I picked the apple from our fruit bowl and made yummy juice.”

Emsworth’s food fun continues this week with highlights including local college catering students serving up lunches at The Brookfield Hotel.

There’s a Surplus Supper at Tuppenny Barn on Saturday and a community harvest festival service in St Peter’s Square on Sunday at 11.30am.