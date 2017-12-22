Wetherspoon ‘unable to comment’ on Chichester Lloyds Bar closure

Pub chain Wetherpoon said it was ‘unable to comment’ on the circulating rumours that Lloyds Bar in Chichester will soon close.

The Gatehouse pub located in Chichester Gate will shut in January after Wetherpoon decided not to renew the lease on the building, according to sources.

However, a Wetherspoon spokesman told the Observer today: “Apologies, but we are unable to comment on this, at the moment.”

Lloyds Bar has been a fixture in the Chichester Gate Leisure Park in Terminus Road for around 15 years.

Wetherspoon has another pub, the Dolphin & Anchor, in town in West Street.