What will a new Lidl in Chichester mean for Bognor Road business park?

Lidl’s new venture in Chichester comes after years of planning for a ‘giant discount food store’ in another business park next to Bognor roundabout.

The plans for a 2,125 sqm Lidl in Barnfield Drive follow proposals for a similarly-sized store of 2,431 sqm at the former fuel depot in Bognor Road.

Approving the Cathedral Way business park in 2016, a planning committee heard an unnamed discount supermarket chain had expressed interest in the ‘giant’ store.

A spokesman for Flude Commercial, which is marketing the as yet unbuilt area known as Cathedral Way business park, has said it is not in a position to comment on whether Lidl’s latest plans will have an impact but there still was ‘good interest’ in the site.

Last year, the letting company gave an identical statement after Aldi and Iceland confirmed new stores in phase 1 of Barnfield Drive.

Nevertheless, plans for A27 roadworks to facilitate Cathedral Way park appear to be moving forward with adjustments to Bognor Road roundabout submitted to Chichester District Council on July 5 in connection with the development.

A roundabout sketch shows a widening of the southbound lane between the A27 Chichester bypass and the A259 Bognor Road to increase visibility approaching the business park, which will also require traffic lights both ways across the A259.

It comes after a fresh attempt to create 15 business units at neighbouring site Springfield Park.

Planning permission is being sought in principle for six main buildings of around 9,240sqm for industrial or storage use.

Parking of 211 car parking spaces, servicing and landscaping are included in the plans.

It follows a refusal of permission for the same use in July 2017.

The new application promises to address the technical reasons’ for refusal in the fresh bid for a permit.

A decision is due by September 11.

See Chichester District Council planning reference 18/01365/OUT.