Where would the money from citywide parking controls go? Chichester’s parking consultation explained

Permit costs, Blue Badges and what happens to revenue are all questions explained in a consultation on whether to impose citywide parking controls in Chichester.

The consultation, which is open until March 31, can be found here: www.westsussex.gov.uk/chiparkingplan

It proposes controlled parking zones across the whole of Chichester, with double yellow lines, permit control and waiting restrictions in residential roads.

The county council has said it is not possible to guarentee anyone a permanent space outside their home under the proposed scheme.

Any resident would be automatically entitled to buy a permit that covered their entire zone of residence and not just one street.

Priority would be given to Blue Badge holders and those residents with no off-street parking.

Permits for all day zones would be more expensive than permits for part-day zones, that is, places where parking is restricted from 9am to 10am and from 1pm to 2pm.

Pay and Display areas would cost £1.50 an hour, or 60p per hour in Terminus Road and Quarry Lane.

Revenue from the parking management plan or PMP would be ‘ring-fenced by law’ to pay for implementation or ongoing parking management costs, or other transport improvements in the local area.

Do you have a question about the PMP that isn’t in the council’s FAQ sheet? Email letters@chiobserver.co.uk