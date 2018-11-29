Work to begin on new West Wittering beach café

Work is set to begin on the new West Wittering Beach Café, with an access road to be constructed by Christmas.

The project, which was granted planning permission in September, is for a brand new facility in place of the old café.

This week the West Wittering Estate confirmed it had awarded the £1.8million contract to build the café to Southampton Sienna Construction, with the aim of opening the café in late autumn 2019.

It said: “We will take every measure to ensure the disruption around the estate is minimal and the beach and surrounding area will remain easily accessible.

“We have also worked closely with Natural England and our own ecologists to ensure wildlife and the environment are protected throughout the construction phase.

“Everyone at West Wittering Estate is eager to start building and excited about creating a wonderful café for generations to enjoy in years to come.”

Final designs include seating for 86 covers, more than doubling the old 40-seater café, as well as staff rest rooms and a community or teaching space.