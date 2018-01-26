Youngsters to meet and greet Tim Peake

School children will be given the chance to put questions to Tim Peake before meeting the Chichester astronaut at his big public event next month.

Major Peake is being honoured with the Freedom of the City at Chichester Festival Theatre on Sunday, February 25.

Chichester Mayor Peter Evans will bestow the highest honour at a civic ceremony at 2.30pm, before the ESA astronaut will give a presentation on the Principia Mission which included his space walk and running a marathon in space.

He will then take questions from young people in the audience at the theatre, who will also have the chance to meet and greet Major Peake in the foyer.

Free tickets will be available from Monday, February 5, at 10am from cft.org.uk and be limited to four per booker. Booking is essential.

Chichester City Council resolved to confer the Freedom of the City upon him in February 2016, during his six-month mission to the International Space Station which lasted from December 2015 to June 2016.