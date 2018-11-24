Busy road to close this week overnight

A busy road is to be partly closed this week for work to take place.

On Monday (November 26) for one night, there will be a lane closure leading to a full closure of junction 10 northbound entry slip on the M23 between 10pm and 4am.

A fully signed diversion route is in place via junction 10a and back.

From Tuesday November 27 for four nights, there will be lane closures leading to a full closure of the junction 10 (Crawley) northbound exit slip on the M23 between 10pm and 4am.

The diversion northbound will be via junction 9 (Gatwick) and back.

A free recovery service and speed enforcement are in place and working, to ensure drivers and road workers safety.

On Saturday December 1 there will be a full closure of the Gatwick Spur road eastbound from the North Terminal to junction 9 (Gatwick) of the M23 and this will include the northbound entry slip at junction 9.

There will be a fully signed diversion route in place via the A23 London Road, A2011, Crawley Avenue and re-join at junction 10 of the M23.

There will also be a full overnight weekend closure on Friday, Saturday and Sunday December 7,8, and 9 between 9pm and 6am.

This is to remove the existing gantries on the M23.

There is a full diversion route in place from junction 6 (Godstone) of the M25 via the A22, A264 to junction 10 (Crawley) of the M23 and from junction 10 (Crawley) via the A2011, London Road, Airport Way into Gatwick Airport.