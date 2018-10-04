Butlin's director says Harry and Meghan 'welcome anytime' after prince's comments at Bognor visit

Butlin's has said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are welcome anytime after the prince showed an interest in the holiday park on a royal visit to Bognor Regis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened the University of Chichester's Tech Park on the second leg of their tour of the county, their first as a married couple.

Jeremy Pardey, left, with the then-mayor of Bognor Regis in 2012. Picture: Liz Pearce

During a visit to the animation studio, the prince's eye was drawn to the sight of Butlin's outside the window. Click here to read more.

In response to the news, Jeremy Pardey, the Butlin’s Bognor Regis resort director, welcomed them to visit.

He said: "We’re delighted that the royal couple were so interested in Butlin’s and our resort. They would be very welcome to visit us any time they like."

While the novelty of Butlin's might have been new to the prince, local Facebook users were not surprised he was impressed. On the Chichester Observer page, Paul Sears said: "3 good hotels. Butlins Butlers on arrival. £5million pound swimming pool. Ten pin bowling. Sports bar. What more could Harry want ??"

On the Bognor Regis Observer page, Jamie Mills proclaimed: "HARRY FOR KING"

Prince Harry was bowled over by Butlin's

Mr Pardey hinted that the visit could coincide with a major milestone for the holiday park. He said: “With our new pool getting ready to open next year, we’d be able to show them our next major investment that will ensure we continue to deliver great value family breaks.”

Pick up your free 8-page souvenir supplement of the royal visit when you buy tomorrow’s Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst and Petworth Observer.