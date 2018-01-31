Butlin’s pulls controversial car park from new pool plan

Concerns from local residents over the impact a multi-storey car park would have near their homes has been cited as a ‘key reason’ it has been pulled from the plans for the resort’s new pool.

A variation of conditions application (BR/331/17/PL) has been submitted which is due for decision on March 9.

A Butlin’s spokesman said: “We have taken the decision not to include the car park as initially laid out in the plans for our swimming pool development.

“Informing the council of such changes is something we are legally obliged to do.

“When we consulted with our neighbours and local residents, the impact of the car park was their main concern and their feedback is one of the key reasons for not proceeding with the car park at this stage.”