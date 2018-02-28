By-election plans following Gillian Keegan's resignation

Chichester District Council has today announced that the by-election for the Rogate District Ward will take place on April 12.

In a statement it said it follows Chichester MP, Gillian Keegan’s resignation as councillor for Rogate and that the hours of poll will be from 7am until 10pm.

The nomination period starts next Wednesday, March 7, and will end at 4pm on March 14, it added.

Any person wishing to stand as a candidate at this election can obtain nomination documents from the elections office at Chichester District Council by calling 01243 521010.

Poll cards will be sent to all registered electors and requests for postal votes must be received by 5pm on March 26.

The successful candidate will serve on Chichester District Council until May 2019.