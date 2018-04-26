Café designs approved for former Maison Blanc

A ‘striking’ black shopfront for Harris+Hoole is set to take the place of the former Maison Blanc in South Street.

Shopfront designs for the artisan coffee chain brand were approved this week by Chichester District Council along with internal alterations.

The coffee brand removed plans for a projected sign attached to the wall after objections from CCAAC, the city council and the Chichester Society, which also objected to the ‘striking colour’ of the gold and black shopfront.

Harris+Hoole is owned by Caffé Nero, which recently opened its second city centre café.

Planning policiy on retail balance does not apply to the new café, as the unit is already listed as a coffee shop.

Maison Blanc closed down after around twenty years at number 56 last March.

See application 18/00148/LBC