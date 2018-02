A second Caffé Nero is due to open in Chichester’s North Street this Wednesday.

The chain, which already has a store in East Street, will be holding an ‘opening event’ from 10.30am to 12.30pm giving out free drinks to flyer holders.

Planning permission was granted in November for the store, which is the chain’s second attempt to add to its footprint in the city.

The store pushes Chichester’s retail balance just over the 25 per cent limit for non-shopping uses, such as cafés and restaurants.