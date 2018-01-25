Call for apprentices to attend graduation

Apprentices who have recently graduated are invited to celebrate their success at a special Graduation Ceremony to be held at Chichester Cathedral.

The invitation goes out to apprentices who have completed a higher or advanced apprenticeship with a West Sussex employer at any point from January 1 to December 31, 2017.

The event is set to be held on Tuesday, March 6, during National Apprenticeship Week.

Apprentices who would like to attend should confirm by Wednesday, January 31, using the following website: www.westsussex.gov.uk/graduation.

Richard Burrett, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “This ceremony celebrates and recognises the achievements of all of our Higher and Advanced apprentices in the county.

“It also raises the profile of the wide variety of great apprenticeships available in West Sussex and the benefits they provide to both individuals and employers.”