Call for volunteers needed at mental health charity’s clubs for older people

Coastal West Sussex Mind is appealing for volunteers in Bognor and Chichester to help at its Saturday clubs.

The mental health charity needs support at its respite services for older people with mild to moderate dementia, confusion or memory loss, which enables their carer to have a break.

Jo Bulis, the Bognor area manager, said: “We desperately need a couple of volunteers to join us at Chestnuts Day Centre, Bognor, and at the Judith Adams Centre, Chichester.Partners of those with dementia really need a break from caring to look after their own health and well-being. When they know their loved ones are enjoying being at our clubs, they can have some desperately-needed respite. Our volunteers are a vital part of making this possible. These roles could be a good opportunity for those looking to use or develop skills around working with people with dementia but could equally suit retired people who have some time to spare on this rewarding work.”

Rayner Waszkiewicz, Chichester area manager, said: “Tasks will include setting up activities and clearing away, welcoming and chatting with people attending the club, helping them to take part in activities and preparing and serving meals and refreshments. A calm, patient manner would be beneficial and, as the days are great fun, a sense of humour is important!”

“Volunteers are needed for most of the day on a Saturday but if you have only a few hours, or can only do alternate weekends, for example, we would still love to hear from you.”

There are also some spaces available for new club members. To find out more about volunteering or about the spaces can contact Jo on 07495 077341 or Rayner on 07495 077298.