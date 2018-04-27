Call the Midwife star spotted in costume on West Wittering beach

An actress who stars in BBC’s Call the Midwife has been spotted in costume on West Wittering Beach – sparking rumours it could be the location for a new series.

Jenny Agutter – who has played the role of Sister Julienne since the first episode – was spotted this afternoon by Sarah Reeve.

Call the Midwife – a period drama which has ran for seven series since 2012 – is about a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The seventh series concluded on January 21, 2018, but the BBC has already commissioned an eighth and ninth series with its production company Neal Street Productions which will be released before 2020.

The programme has received a number of awards since appearing on our screens in 2012, including Best Family Drama at the TV Choice Awards in 2017, Drama Programme of the Year at the TV and Radio Industries Club Awards in 2013 and was nominated for the Best Drama at the 2018 National Television Awards.