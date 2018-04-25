Cannon fires at Fontwell – but title is Fehily’s

Fontwell’s 2017-18 season ended with a bumper offering of eight races and a Tom Cannon treble.

Cannon, a past winner of the top-jockey title at the figure-of-eight track, rode 7/1 winners for Chris Gordon (Mellow Ben) and Linda Jewell (Mab Dab) and an 8/11 favourite victor, Canelo, for Alan King.

It was an impressive afternoon for Cannon but not enough to earn him 17-18 season honours at the track.

Top jockey for the campaign has been Noel Fehily, with 13 winners from 36 rides – an impressive 36 per cent strike rate.

His closest challenger for the title was Sussex’s Jamie Moore with ten wins from 57 rides. Moore had success at the season finale on trainer dad Gary’s 6/4 favourite Antony, tipped on the Observer website.

Harry Cobden’s return of eight wins from just 23 starts earned him third place.

Neil Mulholland was confirmed as top Fontwell trainer for the season, having sent 47 runners to post and seen ten of them come back as winners.

Paul Nicholls won nine from 23 entries. The ninth of those came on Friday when Bryony Frost was victorious on Favorito Buck’s (7/2) – also tipped on the website.

Elsewhere on Friday’s card there were wins for Soulsaver (9/4 fav), Skint (11/4) and Kalinihta (12/1).

The first Fontwell fixture of the new season is on May 9.

STEVE BONE