Car catches fire in Chichester - One lane closed on A27

One lane has been closed on the A27 in Chichester after a car caught fire this morning, according to a Sussex Roads Police officer.

In a Tweet, just before 11am, PC Tom Van Der Wee said officers were on scene with firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Police

He added: "Thankfully no one is injured however lane one will be closed whilst West Sussex Highways clear oil which had leaked onto the road."

